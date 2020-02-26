Recovered Hamilton Letter Is Public Document, Gov't Argues

Law360, Boston (February 26, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- Lawyers from the Justice Department and Massachusetts Attorney General's Office tried to cancel a private estate's claim to a Revolutionary War-era letter from Alexander Hamilton to the Marquis de Lafayette by arguing only the state could be the rightful owner of the public document. In over an hour of arguments in Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein's fifth-floor courtroom, lawyers for the state and the federal government said the wartime letter is a public document, not private correspondence, and under state law cannot lawfully be sold. "In all respects that is a public record, contentwise, receiptwise," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Carol E....

