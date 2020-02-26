Data Provider Sportradar Targeted In New MLB Cheating Suit

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball's distributor of real-time statistics Sportradar on Wednesday was hit in the latest proposed class action from daily fantasy sports contestants over the Houston Astros' and Boston Red Sox's alleged sign-stealing cheating scandal, with the suit saying the company had a duty to monitor the integrity of the data it provided to daily fantasy sports operators. New York daily fantasy sports contestant Cody Lucas alleged in a Minnesota federal court that he and other contestants were lured into playing the games after MLB embraced them, but that they would never have played had they known the integrity of the...

