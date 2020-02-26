5th Circ. Says Insurer Must Rep McCathern In Malpractice Row

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- An insurance company has a duty to represent attorney Levi McCathern and his namesake firm over a $6.25 million malpractice claim, as the Fifth Circuit determined Wednesday that some of the alleged wrongful acts occurred during the policy period. The malpractice claims against McCathern PLLC and the attorney are not limited to his allegedly failing to timely act on a $250,000 settlement offer that former client West Star Transportation Inc. had instructed him to accept, but also on his purportedly failing to "work the file" in the underlying personal injury case, according to the three-judge appellate panel's opinion. While McCathern purportedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS