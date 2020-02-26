Chevron Wins $1.1M For Imposter's TM Infringement

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- A Houston federal jury on Wednesday awarded Chevron $1.1 million in disgorged profits in a trademark infringement lawsuit against a company that pretended to be affiliated with the energy giant to gain business, far short of the nearly $9 million Chevron was seeking. The damages awarded were lower than the roughly $3.2 million in profits Chevron had asked jurors to disgorge and the jury deadlocked on another question that would have allowed it to award Chevron USA Inc. and Chevron Intellectual Property LLC enhanced damages for allegedly undiscovered infringing activity that it wasn't able to present evidence of at trial. Chevron...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS