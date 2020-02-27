AIG Unit Can't Ax Coverage Of $3M Oil Rig Injury Deal

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled Wednesday that oil rig owner Precision Drilling Co. LP qualifies for insurance coverage under policies that an AIG unit issued to the well site manager, affirming a Wyoming federal judge's ruling that the insurer must cover a $3 million settlement that Precision reached with an adviser who was injured on the job. A panel of the appeals court upheld U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson's decision putting AIG subsidiary Lexington Insurance Co. on the hook for the full personal injury settlement that Precision reached with Darrell Jent, who had worked on Precision's rig on a well site...

