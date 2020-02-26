Senators Call On NIH To Gauge Tech's Impact On Kids

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has asked the National Institutes of Health to look into the long-term impact on children's well-being from the cumulative hours they spend on technology such as smartphones every day. Democratic Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts and GOP Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri and Ben Sasse of Nebraska wrote to NIH Director Francis Collins on Tuesday asking him to work with lawmakers on potential issues stemming from kids' frequent electronics use. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the Children and Media Research Advancement Act, legislation to authorize NIH to lead a research program on the cognitive, physical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS