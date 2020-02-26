Trump Campaign Sues NYT For Libel Over 'Collusion' Op-Ed

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign sued the New York Times for defamation on Wednesday, claiming an opinion piece from last year that accused his 2016 campaign of striking "an overarching deal" with Russia amounts to "intentional false reporting." The eight-page complaint was filed in New York state court and accuses the Times of publishing a "blatant false attack against the campaign" due to its "extreme bias and animosity" against Trump, echoing claims the president himself has made repeatedly. Wednesday's complaint centers on a March 2019 column titled "The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo" by Max Frankel, who served as an...

