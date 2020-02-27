Atty Pans Sullivan & Cromwell Bid To Nix Double-Dealing Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP failed to adequately back up its bid to dismiss claims it acted unethically in proceedings related to a $56.2 million arbitral award against Laos, stating its own opinions rather than adding new or accurate information, an attorney seeking more than $13 million in purportedly lost fees has told a New York state court. Lawyer Andrew Delaney, who accuses Sullivan & Cromwell of unethically fighting the enforcement of an award that one of its partners issued as an arbitrator, pushed back Wednesday on the firm’s contention that Delaney is merely a “disappointed attorney” with whom the firm never...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS