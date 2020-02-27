Bimbo Bakeries Must Face Some Claims In Biometric Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday said Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. must face an employee's claims over alleged violations of Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law that occurred before a collective bargaining agreement governing her employment went into effect, but ruled claims arising after that date are preempted. Bimbo Bakeries — maker of baked goods under brands such as Sara Lee and Entenmann's — sought to dismiss the state Biometric Information Privacy Act lawsuit filed by named plaintiff Lisa Peatry in March by arguing Peatry's claims are preempted by the federal Labor Management Relations Act because they can't be resolved without interpreting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS