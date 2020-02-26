NY Bar Ref Says Chevron Foe's Disbarment 'Too Extreme'

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- New York attorney Steven Donziger has won a round in his long war with Chevron Corp. over his alleged misconduct in a massive environmental case, landing a disciplinary recommendation that he be allowed to resume practicing law. In a highly unusual report, a court hearing officer on Monday said the now-suspended Donziger should be “immediately” returned to active status, despite calls from a court grievance committee and Chevron lawyers that he be permanently banned for his conduct in securing a $9.5 billion judgment against the energy giant's predecessor. “Assessment of character is not an exact science, but we can all agree...

