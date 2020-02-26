Judge Throws Out Ex-Alstom Exec's Bribery Convictions

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge overturned a former Alstom SA executive's foreign bribery convictions Wednesday after finding prosecutors failed to prove the defendant was an agent of the company’s U.S. subsidiary, but the court upheld his money-laundering convictions. Lawrence Hoskins was convicted by Connecticut federal court jury in November of bribing Indonesian officials to gain a $118-million energy contract for Connecticut-based subsidiary Alstom Power Inc. In granting Hoskins' motion for acquittal on the bribery charges Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton ruled there was not enough evidence to show he was an agent of the subsidiary. Judge Arterton found that while API generally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS