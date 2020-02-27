Ask Congress, Not Courts, For Immigration Reform

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- The presidential race has brought heightened attention to immigration policy. One of the most important immigration issues has been quietly playing out in the courts and few people have noticed. Yet this one issue will have a ripple effect across the U.S. economy. In approving the Trump administration’s application to lift an injunction in U.S. Department of Homeland Security v. New York last month, the U.S. Supreme Court sent a clear signal that a majority of the justices seriously question the viability of nationwide district court injunctions. While the court’s ruling had the immediate effect of allowing the Trump administration to...

