NY Eviction Bill Raises Concerns For Residential Owners

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 2:06 PM EST) -- A bill introduced in the New York state Senate would preclude the owners of cooperatives, condominiums, hotels and rental buildings from being able to evict a tenant, subtenant or someone without a lease or other occupancy agreement (broadly defined as a "tenant") unless the landlord can demonstrate good cause for the eviction. If enacted, the legislation would fundamentally change how someone owning real estate could treat an occupant of space regardless of whether the occupant had a legal right to occupy the space, which would seriously damage the economic viability of residential real estate such as cooperatives, condominiums and hotels....

