Oracle To Pay $12M To End ERISA Class Action

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 11:35 AM EST) -- Oracle Corp. has agreed to pay $12 million to resolve a retirement suit brought on behalf of roughly 70,000 401(k) plan participants who accused the company of saddling its savers with unreasonable record-keeping costs and offering them shoddy investment options. In a joint motion Wednesday, Oracle and the plaintiffs asked a Colorado federal judge to preliminarily approve the deal, which would not only provide $12 million in monetary relief but block Oracle's 401(k) record-keeper from trying to cross-sell current participants products and services that aren't plan-related for three years. The Employee Retirement Income Security Act case, which was filed in January...

