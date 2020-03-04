Senator Eyes Banning TikTok On Government-Issued Devices

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., drew new battle lines against Chinese technology companies Wednesday when he announced he’s introducing a bill to ban all government employees from downloading short-form video platform TikTok on work devices. The Pentagon, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration have already prohibited employees from downloading the app, Hawley said, and his bill would extend that ban to all federal employees. According to Hawley, the app that’s wildly popular among teens actually tracks intimate use details and transmits vast troves of user information back to China, including message data,...

