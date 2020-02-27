Amtrak Defends Arbitration Policy For Passengers In DC Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- Amtrak asked a D.C. federal judge Wednesday to toss a lawsuit alleging it unconstitutionally bars passengers and their families from collectively suing if they're injured or killed in crashes, saying it’s within its authority to mandate arbitration for ticket buyers. The nation’s intercity passenger railroad on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss a January suit brought by consumer advocates at Public Citizen seeking to get Amtrak to eliminate a mandatory arbitration clause it has added to all ticket purchases since January 2019. Amtrak ripped the plaintiffs, Public Citizen president Robert Weissman and staff attorney Patrick Llewellyn, for peddling theories that Amtrak contends would upset...

