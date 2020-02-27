Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Finds Radio's Criticism Of NCAA Ref Is Protected

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 2:51 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday refused to revive an NCAA referee's suit alleging that a Kentucky radio station incited threats against his roofing business by criticizing his officiating in a playoff game, finding that while the radio hosts could have been more tactful about their commentary, it was nonetheless protected by the First Amendment.

The panel affirmed the dismissal of John M. Higgins' suit against Kentucky Sports Radio LLC, ruling that hosts Matthew H. Jones and Drew Franklin were free to criticize Higgins' refereeing in a playoff game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels because NCAA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!