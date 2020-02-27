6th Circ. Finds Radio's Criticism Of NCAA Ref Is Protected

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 2:51 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Thursday refused to revive an NCAA referee's suit alleging that a Kentucky radio station incited threats against his roofing business by criticizing his officiating in a playoff game, finding that while the radio hosts could have been more tactful about their commentary, it was nonetheless protected by the First Amendment. The panel affirmed the dismissal of John M. Higgins' suit against Kentucky Sports Radio LLC, ruling that hosts Matthew H. Jones and Drew Franklin were free to criticize Higgins' refereeing in a playoff game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels because NCAA...

