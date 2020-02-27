Wyndham Wins Suit Against Attys And Timeshare Exit Biz

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc. and a group of “timeshare exit” companies tied to a now-bankrupt law firm have jointly asked a Florida federal judge to approve a permanent injunction barring them from advertising to share owners and advising them to try to escape their contracts. Timeshare seller Wyndham and the executives behind timeshare exit company American Resource Management Group LLC, doing business as Resort Release, told the court Tuesday that they had resolved all claims that ARMG and bankrupt law firm Totten Franqui Davis & Burk LLC violated the Lanham Act by competing against Wyndham with false advertisements claiming consumers could...

