Coronavirus Prompts 2 Trade Contract Considerations In US

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- There are growing concerns that the coronavirus known as COVID-19 will have a serious negative impact on the global economy. U.S. businesses that depend on Chinese suppliers may soon be facing product shortages and supply chain disruptions. This article addresses whether U.S. businesses need to be concerned about the possible exposure to the virus from goods imported from China, and identifies contractual considerations to help companies manage potential supply chain risks based on their relationships with Chinese suppliers, customers and transportation providers. Implications of the COVID-19 Outbreak On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared a global emergency, and in late January, the...

