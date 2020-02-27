No Jail Time For 2nd Cooperator In PixarBio Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge wrestled with sentencing the second of two cooperating witnesses in the PixarBio stock fraud scheme, eventually handing down a six-month term of home confinement Thursday for the former executive who was first to plead guilty in the case. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock dug deeply into how prosecutors came to recommend no jail time for Kenneth Stromsland, while they asked for more than a year in prison for M. Jay Herod, whom the judge recently gave six months in prison. Both worked with the government on the case, which led to a seven-year sentence to central player CEO...

