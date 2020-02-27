Mining Co. Ducks Investor Suit Over Waste Rock Disclosures

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday dismissed a securities suit against gold miner Pretium Resources Inc. and its executives, which had been accused of misleading investors about the prospects for the company's Brucejack Mine in Canada. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska granted a bid to dismiss the proposed securities class action against Pretium, as well as Joseph Ovsenek, Pretium's president, CEO and director, and Tom S.Q. Yip, its executive vice president and chief financial officer. Investors claimed Pretium misled them about the continued viability of Brucejack after it began disposing of much more waste rock from the mine than...

