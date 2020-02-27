Top DOJ Atty Spotlights Main FCA Target Areas For 2020

Law360, Washington (February 27, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- A high-ranking attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday singled out three top target areas for False Claims Act enforcement in 2020 and described the DOJ's current thinking on government efforts to cull disfavored cases and reward cooperative defendants. Jody Hunt, assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Civil Division, delivered the wide-ranging insights during a 30-minute keynote speech at the Federal Bar Association's annual Qui Tam Conference in Washington, D.C. Jody Hunt, assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, speaks at a Federal Bar Association conference Thursday in Washington, D.C. (The Employment Law Group PC)...

