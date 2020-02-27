Cromwell Sells Half Of Australia Mixed-Use Property For $79M

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- Cromwell Property Group has sold a 50% stake in a pair of mixed-use buildings outside Sydney for AU$120 million ($79 million) and has also entered into a joint venture agreement with BlackRock for construction and upgrades at the site, the Australia-based real estate firm announced on Thursday. The deal is for half of 475 Victoria Ave., which consists of two office buildings that have retail space on the ground floor as well as three basement parking levels. The 13-story buildings are located in Chatswood, 7 miles north of downtown Sydney, and Cromwell is eyeing additional development there that may include hotel...

