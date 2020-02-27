9th Circ. Won't Vacate Arpaio's Contempt Verdict

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday backed a lower court’s decision not to vacate ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's guilty verdict in a contempt of court case, saying the verdict has “no legal consequences” in light of a pardon issued by President Donald Trump. In a published opinion, the three-judge appeals panel said it agreed with the district court’s decision to deny Arpaio’s bid to vacate the 2017 verdict, which followed a bench trial that found the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, continued having people detained based solely on their immigration status, even after a court order blocked the practice. The panel said...

