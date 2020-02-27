$1B Huawei 'Rip And Replace' Bill Headed To Oval Office

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- The Senate is preparing to send a bill to President Donald Trump's desk that would allocate up to $1 billion to replace telecom equipment manufactured by Huawei, ZTE and other firms deemed a national security risk. Lawmakers in the upper chamber approved the measure Thursday afternoon by unanimous consent, meaning no senator objected to its passage. Companion legislation, which would help small businesses replace untrustworthy network components they bought on a budget, already passed in the House. "Telecommunications equipment from certain foreign adversaries poses a significant threat to our national security, economic prosperity and the future of U.S. leadership in advanced...

