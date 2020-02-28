New Sears Owner Can't Assume Mall Of America Lease

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has found the new owner of Sears Holding Co.'s stores can't assume the retail chain's Mall of America lease unless it can show it has something similar to Sears' financial stability at the time it first rented the space almost three decades ago. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon on Thursday remanded to bankruptcy court a decision assigning the lease to an ESL Holdings-owned holding company, saying under the law the lease can't be transferred without proof the new owner has a "similar" financial profile to Sears circa 1991, when the chain first moved into the Minnesota...

