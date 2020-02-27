SEC Sues Power Co. Over Claims About Nuke Plant Plans

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged South Carolina utility company SCANA Corp., its subsidiary and two former executives with defrauding investors by making false statements about an abandoned $9 billion nuclear power plant expansion. The SEC said SCANA, its former CEO Kevin Marsh, former Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne and subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. — a public utility that is now known as Dominion Energy South Carolina Inc. — misled investors about a project to build two nuclear units at a Jenkinsville, South Carolina, power plant that would qualify the company for more than $1...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS