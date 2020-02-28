Coffeemaker Roasts Keurig's 'Delay Strategy' In Antitrust MDL

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- A California-based coffee company alerted a New York federal judge to an alleged “delay strategy” by Keurig Inc. in yearslong multidistrict litigation, arguing that the family-run operation has been unfairly forced to wait over five years to establish its case against the coffee machine giant. “There is no need to wait any longer,” Rogers Family Co., also called JBR Inc., told U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick in a partially redacted, three-page letter from Feb. 24 that was unsealed Thursday. The company wrote that Keurig and the other parties in the broader MDL “have not lived up to the stipulated schedule and have repeatedly extended...

