Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Coffeemaker Roasts Keurig's 'Delay Strategy' In Antitrust MDL

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- A California-based coffee company alerted a New York federal judge to an alleged “delay strategy” by Keurig Inc. in yearslong multidistrict litigation, arguing that the family-run operation has been unfairly forced to wait over five years to establish its case against the coffee machine giant.

“There is no need to wait any longer,” Rogers Family Co., also called JBR Inc., told U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick in a partially redacted, three-page letter from Feb. 24 that was unsealed Thursday. The company wrote that Keurig and the other parties in the broader MDL “have not lived up to the stipulated schedule and have repeatedly extended...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!