John Hancock's Self-Dealing Hurt 401(k), Employees Say

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- John Hancock's lax management of its employees' 401(k) retirement plan and preference for its own pricey and proprietary investment options cost workers tens of millions of dollars in bloated administration fees and lost profits that could have been raised by better-managed funds, according to a proposed class action filed in Massachusetts. Jennifer Baker, a participant in the John Hancock Life Insurance Co.'s 401(k) from 2014 to 2019, filed the suit Thursday against the financial services company in Boston federal court on behalf of as many as 10,000 current and ex-employees who used the plan since early 2014. The suit, which is...

