1st Circ. Rejects 'Meritless' Kodak Bid To Nix $7.5M Verdict

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- The First Circuit has backed a $7.5 million verdict against Kodak Alaris Inc., rejecting "meritless" arguments that a German company that supplied document-recognition software used in Kodak's products did not have standing to sue over a contract breach and that the jury's findings were inconsistent. The Thursday opinion from a three-judge panel shot down Kodak's claim that ITyX Solutions AG could not sue because it only supplied the software at issue, while ITyX Technology actually owned the technology. As the court suggested when it heard oral arguments in the case in January, the fact that ITyX Solutions is a party to...

