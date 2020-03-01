NLRB Rule Favors Business In Complex Joint Employer Arena

Law360 (March 1, 2020, 11:52 AM EST) -- On Feb. 25, the National Labor Relations Board released the final version of its new standard for determining whether workers can be considered employees of multiple business as joint employers. The new test, which will take effect on April 27, reestablishes an earlier legal standard for which businesses will be held responsible for complying with the requirements of federal labor law. The joint employer standard is crucial for businesses who rely on franchisees, temporary workers and third-party staffing agencies to fill their workforce. Unfortunately for employers, there are multiple legal tests used to determine whether a joint employment relationship exists, and...

