Disney Heir Sues Calif. Judge Over Guardianship Appointment

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- A grandchild and heir of the late Walt Disney has sued a California judge and Los Angeles County Superior Court, arguing that the judge wrongly appointed a legal guardian to temporarily manage his financial interests regarding a proposed settlement of how his trusts would be managed. Bradford D. Lund, the subject of years of litigation over whether he has "limited intellectual abilities" that would foreclose his ability to manage his own financial affairs, contends that Judge David J. Cowan violated his due process rights by appointing the guardian, according to the complaint filed on Thursday in the Central District of California....

