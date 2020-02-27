Michael Jackson's Co. Wants $9.4M Quincy Jones Verdict Cut

Law360, Los Angeles (February 27, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- Michael Jackson’s production company urged a California appellate court Thursday to slash a $9.4 million jury verdict awarded to mega-producer Quincy Jones over royalties on the late pop icon’s projects, arguing the jury interpreted contract provisions that should have been conducted by the court. MJJ Productions Inc.’s attorney Zia F. Modabber of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP told the Second Appellate District panel that it should strike $6.8 million awarded by the jury for royalties and damages for remixed recordings, and do its own interpretation of the contract that would lead it to conclude Jones was not owed anything for them....

