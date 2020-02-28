9th Circ. Hit With 4th Bid To Rethink Nike Antitrust Win

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- The same day that the Ninth Circuit refused for the third — and it said was the final — time to reconsider its ruling siding with Nike in an antitrust dispute, a rival soccer gear brand launched a fourth shot at convincing the court to rethink its decision. When it issued its third denial Thursday, the Ninth Circuit said it was washing its hands of the appeal, but the rival, a private equity-owned soccer brand, didn’t appear to be done and filed yet another motion arguing that its case be reopened. "No further motions for reconsideration will be considered by this...

