DAC Beachcroft Calls Deceit, Intimidation Claim 'Hopeless'

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 7:48 PM GMT) -- DAC Beachcroft LLP urged a London court Friday to dismiss claims that the law firm deceived and intimidated a former employee of Zurich Insurance after he reported an alleged major corporate fraud, arguing the suit is "scurrilous" and "demonstrably hopeless." Jeremy Reed, counsel for DAC Beachcroft, told the High Court that Artiom Borisov has no reasonable grounds for bringing his claim against the law firm, which acted for Zurich Insurance when it sued Borisov for breach of contract in May. "This is a claim that is totally without merit," Reed said. "The court will have read the claim and formed a...

