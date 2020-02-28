VW Will Pay €830M To Settle German Emissions Claims

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 3:24 PM GMT) -- Volkswagen AG said Friday that it had settled a mass lawsuit brought by hundreds of thousands of German vehicle owners over the company's diesel emissions scandal for €830 million ($910 million). The automaker said it had struck a compensation deal with the Federation of German Consumer Organizations, known as VZBV, that will see the award divided between approximately 260,000 members of the class action. Individual payments will be between €1,350 and €6,257, depending on the age and model of the owner's car. Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to conspiring to hide so-called defeat devices, which are designed to cheat pollution tests,...

