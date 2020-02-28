J&J Says CEO Questioning Voids $186M Asbestos Trial Award

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson has told a New Jersey state court that the "improper and unduly prejudicial" questioning of CEO Alex Gorsky by opposing counsel at trial requires setting aside the $186 million in combined punitive damages later awarded against the pharmaceutical giant over claims it knowingly sold baby powder with asbestos. J&J cited problems with how plaintiffs' attorney Chris J. Panatier questioned Gorsky and made closing arguments about his testimony, including suggesting the executive improperly exercised stock options the same day a Reuters reporter emailed the company about her upcoming article on the baby powder allegedly containing asbestos. The company pointed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS