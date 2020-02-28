Coronavirus Abounds In Risk Disclosures As Disease Spreads

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- Public companies are rapidly updating their risk disclosures in response to business threats posed by the deadly spread of the coronavirus, creating challenges for issuers and their attorneys alike as they try to navigate uncharted waters. As of Friday, 606 public companies have mentioned the new coronavirus in the “risk factors” section of their periodic reports and prospectuses, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. Many have come in the last few days, as Monday is an SEC deadline for certain large companies to file their annual 10-K reports, though some companies have until later in March. SEC rules require that public companies...

