Texas Justices Side With AEP In Utility Easement Fight

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Texas courts have a role in interpreting utility easement restrictions, but they must rely solely on the four corners of the deed — not extrinsic evidence — to do so, according to a Friday Texas Supreme Court ruling in a case involving an American Electric Power Co. subsidiary. The state’s high court sided with Southwestern Electric Power Co., ruling that parties to an easement may decide whether a specific width should be included in the deed. Courts cannot later determine the width of the easement, but they do have jurisdiction over whether the easement is used in a reasonable and necessary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS