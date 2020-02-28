Californians Can't Pause $56B T-Mobile-Sprint Union Either

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- The $56 billion T-Mobile-Sprint merger will keep rumbling forward despite a number of legal challenges, as a California federal judge became the latest member of the bench to deny a request to halt the union. During a case hearing Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman rejected a push by a collection of California consumers to put the deal on ice while their lawsuit played out. An order explaining her reasoning has not yet been filed. The consumers sued to stop the combination late last year, insisting that it would likely lead to steep price increases for Sprint and T-Mobile...

