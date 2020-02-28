FERC Price Order Leaves Renewable Developers Gobsmacked

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- On Dec. 19, 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gobsmacked the renewables industry by issuing an order that makes it nearly impossible for most new renewable energy projects in the PJM Interconnection LLC system to sell capacity into the market.[1] The reaction was swift. Approximately 55 individual parties have moved for FERC to reconsider the order, including 10 state public utility commissions, no less than five of which have indicated that they may consider pressuring their utilities to withdraw from PJM if relief is not granted. The specific impact on offshore wind is direct: PJM is the intended point of connection...

