NJ's Novel Severance Law Ruins Small Biz Growth, Attys Say

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- Management-side attorneys say they are aghast at New Jersey's move to require severance pay for laid-off workers, fearing it will dismantle the state's small business base that is already struggling under a blanket of what they see as anti-business laws that threaten to ship industry out of the Garden State. The bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Jan. 21 requires severance pay when a business plans to lay off 50 or more employees in a 30-day period, and orders those businesses to give the workers 90 days notice, which is a month longer than required under the federal Worker Adjustment...

