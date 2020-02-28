$13M Huawei Patent Case Halted After Settlement News

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- Huawei's lawsuit with Optis Wireless Technology LLC over five technology patents was halted by a federal court Thursday following news of an impending post-trial settlement that would replace the $13.2 million judgment plus attorney fees that Huawei currently faces. Huawei Device USA Inc. and Optis Wireless Technology LLC have been warring over alleged infringement of four standard-essential wireless patents and one video-encoding patent. In November, roughly a year and change after the 2018 trial, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap laced into Huawei for its litigation conduct and added attorney fees to the $13.2 million judgment. But on Thursday, Judge Gilstrap said the two...

