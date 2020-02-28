Zillow Board Must Face Suit Over Co-Marketing Scheme

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:18 PM EST) -- Zillow's board of directors can't shake a derivative shareholder suit accusing them of allowing an illegal co-marketing deal that drew the attention of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, after a Washington federal judge found Friday the majority of the directors may have been biased. Current and former directors of Zillow Group Inc. had argued back in August that the suit should be dismissed because the real estate marketing company's investors hadn't brought their concerns about the marketing scheme to the board before filing their suit. The shareholders claim that Zillow maintained an illegal arrangement in which lenders paid for a portion...

