VW Drivers Seek Mistrial, Citing Judge's Alleged 'Hostility'

Law360, San Francisco (February 28, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- Drivers battling Volkswagen in a bellwether jury trial over the German automaker's "clean diesel" emissions scandal moved for a mistrial Friday, accusing the California federal judge overseeing the case of exhibiting "overt hostility" towards them while assuming an "advocacy-type role" for Volkswagen, accusations the judge strongly denied. "That's quite an accusation," said U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, rebutting the allegations and telling counsel ​​for the drivers that a "general impression of how things are going" will not be the basis for a mistrial. Just days before the San Francisco trial began, counsel for the drivers made a last-minute bid to disqualify Judge...

