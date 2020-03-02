Harsher Terms Nixed For Cases Tainted By Mass. Lab Scandal

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- Dismissed convictions stemming from a drug lab chemist's criminal actions and the state attorney general's office's attempt at covering them up cannot be used to enhance sentences for subsequent guilty findings, Massachusetts' top court ruled Friday. The Supreme Judicial Court threw out the guilty plea of Luis Claudio, who was trying to avoid a life sentence buttressed by two drug convictions that had been subsequently wiped out because they were tied to Sonja Farak, a chemist at the state drug laboratory at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, who tampered with and stole drugs to fuel her own habit. Claudio had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS