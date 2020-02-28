DOJ Sides With Tech Licensors In Nokia Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Justice Department has jumped into a Texas federal court fight to argue that a car parts maker can't make antitrust claims by accusing Nokia and other tech firms of jacking up the cost of using their mobile technology patents. The DOJ's move Thursday to engage in the legal battle over licensing terms between German auto parts maker Continental Automotive Systems Inc. and Avanci LLC — which licenses use of Nokia technology — appears to dovetail with the government wading into antitrust debates over "fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory," or FRAND, licensing for standard-essential patents. Justice Department lawyers filed a statement of interest...

