5th Circ. Stops Fight Over Boxing Match Streaming Dispute

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- A bar owner's appeal in a suit alleging the venue showed a 2015 title fight without permission is down for the count, after a Fifth Circuit panel ruled Friday that a Texas federal court was correct in granting a win to J&J Sports Productions Inc. After reflecting on the various boxing matches that over the decades have laid claim to the title of "Fight of the Century," the Fifth Circuit panel affirmed the district court's ruling hitting Enola Investments LLC and its owner with $12,000 in damages and $14,000 in attorney fees over its showing of the most recent "Fight of...

