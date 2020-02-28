Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Accountant In Panama Papers Case Pleads Out

Law360, New York (February 28, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts accountant brought down by the so-called Panama Papers investigation on Friday copped to a slew of felony charges in connection with his work helping clients of Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca avoid paying U.S. taxes.

Richard "Dick" Gaffey, 75, appeared before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan and pled guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States and evade taxes, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say Gaffey aided U.S. taxpayers avoid their tax reporting obligations on funds...

