5th Circ. Clears Walgreens In Amputee's Storefront Crash Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- Walgreens and real estate services giant CBRE Group Inc. aren't responsible for a Mississippi storefront car crash that claimed a customer's leg, the Fifth Circuit ruled, finding store owners have no obligation to protect patrons from negligent drivers. In an unpublished opinion Friday, a three-judge panel affirmed a trial court's finding that the companies weren't grossly negligent for failing to install safety bollards in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Biloxi, Mississippi, where a pickup truck jumped a curb and pinned Tommy O'Bryant against an exterior wall. "[O'Bryant] had no reasonable expectation that he was in danger or that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS